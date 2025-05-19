ASIP Launches Policy Advocacy Initiative for Sports Startups in India

The Association for Sports Industry Professionals (ASIP) has unveiled a significant policy advocacy initiative focused on empowering sports startups in India. This strategic move is in collaboration with IMT Ghaziabad, which will lend its expertise as a knowledge partner.

ASIP's initiative aims to address key challenges within the sports startup ecosystem. By crafting a detailed policy framework, the organization seeks to bolster entrepreneurship, attract investment, and ensure scalability for these nascent companies. The announcement follows productive deliberations during ASIP's inaugural board meeting held on May 3.

Leading the project is Kanishka Pandey, a board member of ASIP and the head of the centre for sports research at IMT Ghaziabad. Pandey's leadership will integrate research-based insights to produce effective policy recommendations, ultimately shaping the future landscape of sports startups in the country.

