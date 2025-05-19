BCCI Dismisses Speculative Reports on Asia Cup Withdrawal

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has categorically denied media reports suggesting that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) plans to withdraw from this year's Asia Cup and the Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup due to tensions between India and Pakistan.

Recent claims stated that the BCCI informed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) of its decision not to participate in these events. Saikia dismissed these as "speculative and imaginary," emphasizing that the BCCI has not engaged in any discussions or actions concerning ACC events.

Saikia stressed that the BCCI's primary focus remains on the ongoing IPL and the forthcoming series against England. Any discussions or decisions regarding ACC events, he assured, would be officially communicated through the media.

