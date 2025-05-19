Left Menu

Cricket Icons Tiwary and Nadeem Lead Jharkhand State Cricket Association

Former cricketers Saurabh Tiwary and Shahbaz Nadeem have taken pivotal roles in Jharkhand State Cricket Association, as secretary and joint secretary, respectively. Both players retired from international cricket in 2024 with notable career achievements. In recent elections, they secured their positions with substantial wins over their opponents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 19-05-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:33 IST
Cricket Icons Tiwary and Nadeem Lead Jharkhand State Cricket Association
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for Jharkhand cricket, former Indian cricketers Saurabh Tiwary and Shahbaz Nadeem have been elected as the secretary and joint secretary of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association.

Tiwary and Nadeem, who retired from international cricket in 2024, have made a swift transition to administrative roles. Tiwary, known for his left-handed batting skills, and Nadeem, a proficient left-arm spinner, have both represented India on international platforms.

In the association's elections, Tiwary emerged victorious with a comprehensive 438-194 win over SB Singh, while Nadeem secured his position with a strong 409-199 victory against Raj Kumar Sharma. These results reflect their substantial popularity and the trust placed in them by the cricketing community.

In other positions, Ajay Nath Shahdeo became the JSCA president, Sanjay Pandey took the vice-presidency, and Amitava Ghosh was elected treasurer, marking a new leadership phase for the association.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025