Cricket Icons Tiwary and Nadeem Lead Jharkhand State Cricket Association

In a significant development for Jharkhand cricket, former Indian cricketers Saurabh Tiwary and Shahbaz Nadeem have been elected as the secretary and joint secretary of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association.

Tiwary and Nadeem, who retired from international cricket in 2024, have made a swift transition to administrative roles. Tiwary, known for his left-handed batting skills, and Nadeem, a proficient left-arm spinner, have both represented India on international platforms.

In the association's elections, Tiwary emerged victorious with a comprehensive 438-194 win over SB Singh, while Nadeem secured his position with a strong 409-199 victory against Raj Kumar Sharma. These results reflect their substantial popularity and the trust placed in them by the cricketing community.

In other positions, Ajay Nath Shahdeo became the JSCA president, Sanjay Pandey took the vice-presidency, and Amitava Ghosh was elected treasurer, marking a new leadership phase for the association.

