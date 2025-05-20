Left Menu

Sunrisers Hyderabad Spoil Lucknow’s Playoff Chances in High-Stakes IPL Clash

In a gripping IPL battle, Sunrisers Hyderabad thwarted Lucknow Super Giants' playoff hopes, executing meticulous bowling strategies and chasing down a challenging total. Despite commendable efforts from LSG's Marsh and Pooran, SRH’s strong batting line-up proved too formidable, securing a win and climbing to the eighth spot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 10:08 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad Spoil Lucknow’s Playoff Chances in High-Stakes IPL Clash
Mitchell Marsh. (Photo; IPL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lucknow Super Giants faced a setback in their Indian Premier League campaign as Sunrisers Hyderabad executed a pivotal win on the cricket field on Monday. Reflecting on the gripping encounter, LSG's Mitchell Marsh acknowledged the precision in SRH's bowling strategy, admitting their side fell potentially 15 runs short on a favorable batting pitch.

Despite a robust start with Marsh scoring a half-century alongside Markram, and putting up 115 runs for the first wicket, LSG's momentum faltered. A valiant effort from Pooran was overshadowed by SRH's efficient response, limiting LSG to 205/7 in 20 overs. Eshan Malinga stood out with a commendable 2/28 bowling figure for SRH.

SRH's batting prowess, spearheaded by Abhishek Sharma's explosive 59 off 20 balls, and crucial contributions from Heinrich Klaasen and Kamindu Mendis, ensured a successful chase of the target with four wickets to spare. This victory pushed SRH up to eighth position, eliminating LSG's playoffs hopes and leaving them at seventh place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025