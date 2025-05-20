Sunrisers Hyderabad Spoil Lucknow’s Playoff Chances in High-Stakes IPL Clash

The Lucknow Super Giants faced a setback in their Indian Premier League campaign as Sunrisers Hyderabad executed a pivotal win on the cricket field on Monday. Reflecting on the gripping encounter, LSG's Mitchell Marsh acknowledged the precision in SRH's bowling strategy, admitting their side fell potentially 15 runs short on a favorable batting pitch.

Despite a robust start with Marsh scoring a half-century alongside Markram, and putting up 115 runs for the first wicket, LSG's momentum faltered. A valiant effort from Pooran was overshadowed by SRH's efficient response, limiting LSG to 205/7 in 20 overs. Eshan Malinga stood out with a commendable 2/28 bowling figure for SRH.

SRH's batting prowess, spearheaded by Abhishek Sharma's explosive 59 off 20 balls, and crucial contributions from Heinrich Klaasen and Kamindu Mendis, ensured a successful chase of the target with four wickets to spare. This victory pushed SRH up to eighth position, eliminating LSG's playoffs hopes and leaving them at seventh place.

(With inputs from agencies.)