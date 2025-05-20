Delhi High Court Delves into Pickleball Association Dispute
The Delhi High Court scrutinizes the legitimacy of the Indian Pickleball Association following merger conflicts with the All India Pickleball Association. The government is to release documents detailing the association's creation process. AIPA trusts the judiciary to uphold fair governance in Indian Pickleball, challenging alleged misuse of its identity.
During a significant Delhi High Court hearing concerning the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) versus the Government of India (GOI) and the newly formed Indian Pickleball Association (IPA), proceedings took a turn on Monday. The GOI presented a counter affidavit, as highlighted by a release from AIPA. The Court mandated the GOI to submit the complete file regarding the formation and recognition of the contested body.
The Court was informed of a new intervener, the New Indian Pickleball Association (NIPA), which merged with AIPA last year, raising concerns about trademark misuse by the IPA. The NIPA's allegations include the unauthorized appropriation of its name and credentials by the new entity.
Urgency for transparency was underscored by the Court, scheduling the next hearing for May 23, 2025. AIPA reiterated its trust in judicial integrity, underscoring its dedication to fair governance in Indian sports and urging governmental reassessment to protect the sport's integrity.
