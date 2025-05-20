Fitness First: Indian Women's Hockey Team Sharpens Focus Under New Coach

The Indian women's hockey team, led by captain Salima Tete, is prioritizing fitness as its central strategy in a bid to become a formidable force internationally. Tete underlined this focus following the appointment of Harendra Singh as head coach in April 2024.

Harendra Singh has consistently highlighted the importance of fitness, speed, and strength, which are echoed by Salima. 'Fitness is crucial,' she remarked at an event marking a new MOU between Hockey India and Amity University Online. Players who initially lacked speed are now much quicker on the pitch, she noted.

Despite losing a recent exposure series in Australia, Salima remains optimistic, noting the team's learnings. The team hopes to implement these insights in the upcoming European FIH Pro League, with improvements needed in finishing, as emphasized by coach Singh, following their 1-0 victory over Australia in the final match.

