Fitness First: Indian Women's Hockey Team Sharpens Focus Under New Coach

Indian women's hockey team captain Salima Tete emphasizes the team's focus on fitness to enhance their global competitiveness. Emphasizing speed, strength, and fitness under coach Harendra Singh, the team aims to improve their performance in international matches, learning valuable lessons from a recent tour in Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Indian women's hockey team, led by captain Salima Tete, is prioritizing fitness as its central strategy in a bid to become a formidable force internationally. Tete underlined this focus following the appointment of Harendra Singh as head coach in April 2024.

Harendra Singh has consistently highlighted the importance of fitness, speed, and strength, which are echoed by Salima. 'Fitness is crucial,' she remarked at an event marking a new MOU between Hockey India and Amity University Online. Players who initially lacked speed are now much quicker on the pitch, she noted.

Despite losing a recent exposure series in Australia, Salima remains optimistic, noting the team's learnings. The team hopes to implement these insights in the upcoming European FIH Pro League, with improvements needed in finishing, as emphasized by coach Singh, following their 1-0 victory over Australia in the final match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

