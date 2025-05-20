Left Menu

Ahmedabad Set to Host IPL Final After Ceasefire

Ahmedabad will host the IPL final on June 3 following a brief suspension of the tournament due to armed conflict between India and Pakistan. The playoffs have been relocated due to adverse weather, and the final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Updated: 20-05-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 18:47 IST
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to conclude with its grand finale in Ahmedabad, as announced by the organizers following a brief hiatus caused by armed tensions between India and Pakistan. The tournament, which resumed post-ceasefire, marks its culmination on June 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Originally planned for Hyderabad and Kolkata, the playoffs were moved due to inclement weather. Ahmedabad will see the final showdown after hosting Qualification 2 on June 1, while the first qualifier and the eliminator will take place in New Chandigarh on May 29 and May 30, respectively.

In a reshuffle of venues, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's final matches, including their home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, have shifted to Lucknow. This decision ensures the tournament proceeds smoothly despite weather challenges.

