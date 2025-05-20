Weather Threatens Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals IPL Showdown

Inclement weather conditions in Mumbai on Wednesday could heavily influence a critical Indian Premier League match between the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. With both teams vying for the last playoff spot, the outcome of this game is pivotal for their playoff aspirations.

The Mumbai Indians need a victory to secure their place in the knockout stage alongside Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings. Conversely, a win for the Delhi Capitals will keep their playoffs dream alive, setting up a decisive encounter against the Punjab Kings on May 24.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning predicting thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds for the region. As a result, practice sessions at Wankhede Stadium were cut short. Given the unpredictable weather, the IPL has allowed an additional hour for remaining league matches to ensure they can conclude without disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)