Teen Prodigy Suryavanshi Shines in Royals' Last IPL Win

The Rajasthan Royals wrapped up a challenging 2025 IPL season with a six-wicket victory against the Chennai Super Kings, thanks to the exceptional talent of 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The youngster's 57-run contribution on Tuesday gave the Royals a much-needed win amidst an otherwise tough season.

Opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal laid the foundation with a blazing 36, while Suryavanshi sealed the chase with a swift and fearless knockout. Partnering with skipper Sanju Samson, the Royals' innings exemplified teamwork, culminating in a match-winning 98-run partnership for the second wicket.

Despite a promising start from the Super Kings, with Ayush Mhatre's impressive 43 off 20 balls, the team faltered. Key contributions from Devon Conway and MS Dhoni couldn't prevent a middle-order collapse, as bowlers Yudhvir Singh and Akash Madhwal shared six crucial wickets to restrict CSK.

