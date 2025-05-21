Left Menu

Teen Prodigy Suryavanshi Shines in Royals' Last IPL Win

The Rajasthan Royals ended their disappointing IPL 2025 season with a six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings, spearheaded by 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi's 57-run performance. Despite their struggles throughout the season, Suryavanshi emerged as a standout talent, ensuring a comfortable victory in an otherwise inconsequential match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 00:20 IST
The Rajasthan Royals wrapped up a challenging 2025 IPL season with a six-wicket victory against the Chennai Super Kings, thanks to the exceptional talent of 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The youngster's 57-run contribution on Tuesday gave the Royals a much-needed win amidst an otherwise tough season.

Opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal laid the foundation with a blazing 36, while Suryavanshi sealed the chase with a swift and fearless knockout. Partnering with skipper Sanju Samson, the Royals' innings exemplified teamwork, culminating in a match-winning 98-run partnership for the second wicket.

Despite a promising start from the Super Kings, with Ayush Mhatre's impressive 43 off 20 balls, the team faltered. Key contributions from Devon Conway and MS Dhoni couldn't prevent a middle-order collapse, as bowlers Yudhvir Singh and Akash Madhwal shared six crucial wickets to restrict CSK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

