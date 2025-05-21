Left Menu

Alessandro Del Piero's Coaching Ambitions: A Glimmer of Hope for Juventus Fans

Former footballer Alessandro Del Piero has obtained his UEFA Pro Licence, sparking hopes among Juventus fans of his potential future as their coach. Del Piero spent 19 successful seasons at Juventus and remains a beloved figure. His announcement reignites dreams of his return to Turin in a coaching capacity.

Updated: 21-05-2025 05:12 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 05:12 IST
Alessandro Del Piero

Former Italy forward and distinguished World Cup winner Alessandro Del Piero has achieved his UEFA Pro Licence, sparking enthusiasm among Juventus supporters for his possible return as a coach.

Del Piero, who enjoyed a successful 19-year tenure at Juventus, earning six Serie A titles and a Champions League triumph, completed the training course at Coverciano, Florence, organized by the Italian football federation (FIGC). In a heartfelt announcement on social media, he stated, "Starting today, you can call me 'Mister'."

Juventus supporters, who still hold the 50-year-old in high regard, flooded social media with calls for their idol's return. Del Piero's relationship with Juventus is legendary, and this recent achievement fuels speculation and dreams of his future involvement with the club's management.

