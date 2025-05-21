Alessandro Del Piero's Coaching Ambitions: A Glimmer of Hope for Juventus Fans

Former Italy forward and distinguished World Cup winner Alessandro Del Piero has achieved his UEFA Pro Licence, sparking enthusiasm among Juventus supporters for his possible return as a coach.

Del Piero, who enjoyed a successful 19-year tenure at Juventus, earning six Serie A titles and a Champions League triumph, completed the training course at Coverciano, Florence, organized by the Italian football federation (FIGC). In a heartfelt announcement on social media, he stated, "Starting today, you can call me 'Mister'."

Juventus supporters, who still hold the 50-year-old in high regard, flooded social media with calls for their idol's return. Del Piero's relationship with Juventus is legendary, and this recent achievement fuels speculation and dreams of his future involvement with the club's management.

