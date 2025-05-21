Left Menu

London to Host 2026 Laver Cup at O2 Arena

The 2026 Laver Cup, a prestigious men's tennis tournament between Team Europe and Team World, is set to occur at London's O2 Arena from September 25-27. Having previously hosted the 2022 edition, the venue reopens its doors due to overwhelming demand from fans and players alike.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

London's iconic O2 Arena is set to host the 2026 men's Laver Cup tennis tournament, scheduled for September 25-27, organizers announced on Wednesday. This marks a return to the venue that previously hosted the event's fifth edition in 2022.

Demand for the prestigious event, which features top players from Europe and the World competing in singles and doubles matches, has been immense. 'The response from London – from fans, partners, and players – was truly overwhelming,' Laver Cup chairman Tony Godsick said in a statement.

The tournament, named after Australian tennis legend Rod Laver, has been dominated by Team Europe, who have clinched five titles in seven editions. Fans can expect another thrilling competition as the tournament returns to Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

