Racing Royalty: Monaco Grand Prix Unveils Champions and Records

The Monaco Grand Prix, one of the most iconic events in the Formula One calendar, is set to unfold this Sunday as the eighth round of the 24-race championship, featuring a unique blend of high stakes and historic prestige.

Charles Leclerc's stunning victory in 2024 made him the first Monegasque to clinch the title at home since the championship's inception in 1950, adding a remarkable chapter to Monaco's storied racing history.

With McLaren leading this season and drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen vying for victory, the race promises to maintain its reputation for unpredictability and thrilling action.

