Landmark Ruling: Valladolid Fans Convicted for Racist Abuse as Hate Crime

A Spanish court has convicted five Valladolid fans for racially insulting Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior during a 2022 soccer match, marking the first hate crime ruling in a sports-related context in Spain, with the offenders receiving suspended prison sentences and fines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:46 IST
Vinícius Júnior
  • Spain

In a pioneering decision, a Spanish court has found five Valladolid fans guilty of racially insulting Real Madrid player Vinícius Júnior in 2022, classifying it as a hate crime. This marks the first time such behavior has been condemned in Spain's sporting arenas.

The sentencing for these individuals includes a suspended one-year prison term, accompanied by a fine of up to €1,620 ($1,837). Additionally, they are prohibited from attending any official national soccer competitions for the next three years. This ruling is hailed by La Liga as a significant move towards eliminating racism in sports.

Significantly, this judgment differs from last year's case in which three Valencia fans received prison sentences, as it explicitly addresses the act as a hate crime. The ongoing efforts to uproot racism in soccer continue, with involvement from the league, Real Madrid, and legal entities.

