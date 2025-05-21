Landmark Ruling: Valladolid Fans Convicted for Racist Abuse as Hate Crime

In a pioneering decision, a Spanish court has found five Valladolid fans guilty of racially insulting Real Madrid player Vinícius Júnior in 2022, classifying it as a hate crime. This marks the first time such behavior has been condemned in Spain's sporting arenas.

The sentencing for these individuals includes a suspended one-year prison term, accompanied by a fine of up to €1,620 ($1,837). Additionally, they are prohibited from attending any official national soccer competitions for the next three years. This ruling is hailed by La Liga as a significant move towards eliminating racism in sports.

Significantly, this judgment differs from last year's case in which three Valencia fans received prison sentences, as it explicitly addresses the act as a hate crime. The ongoing efforts to uproot racism in soccer continue, with involvement from the league, Real Madrid, and legal entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)