Doping Scandal Strikes Indian Athletics: A Coach's Outrage

Klaus Bartonietz, the renowned German bio-mechanics expert, has expressed deep frustration over Indian javelin thrower Shivpal Singh's involvement in a second doping offence. Bartonietz, who is credited with guiding Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra to glory, described Shivpal's actions as 'stupid' and a stain on India's sporting legacy.

Bartonietz's anger stems from a belief that athletes resorting to doping lack trust in traditional training methods. Shivpal, a member of a notable javelin-throwing family, tested positive for a banned substance, facing the harsh reality of a potential eight-year ban.

This incident underscores the broader issue of doping in athletics, with Bartonietz pointing to a mindset problem among young athletes who feel pressured to cheat. Despite his disappointment, Bartonietz takes solace in the system's ability to catch offenders, reinforcing efforts for clean sports.

