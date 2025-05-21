Left Menu

Doping Scandal Strikes Indian Athletics: A Coach's Outrage

Celebrated bio-mechanics expert Klaus Bartonietz expressed outrage over Indian javelin thrower Shivpal Singh's second doping offence. Despite coming from a respected sporting family, Shivpal's actions disappoint Bartonietz. With the possibility of an eight-year ban looming, Bartonietz highlights the ongoing challenge of trust in clean sports solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:08 IST
Klaus Bartonietz, the renowned German bio-mechanics expert, has expressed deep frustration over Indian javelin thrower Shivpal Singh's involvement in a second doping offence. Bartonietz, who is credited with guiding Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra to glory, described Shivpal's actions as 'stupid' and a stain on India's sporting legacy.

Bartonietz's anger stems from a belief that athletes resorting to doping lack trust in traditional training methods. Shivpal, a member of a notable javelin-throwing family, tested positive for a banned substance, facing the harsh reality of a potential eight-year ban.

This incident underscores the broader issue of doping in athletics, with Bartonietz pointing to a mindset problem among young athletes who feel pressured to cheat. Despite his disappointment, Bartonietz takes solace in the system's ability to catch offenders, reinforcing efforts for clean sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

