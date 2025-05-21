Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Crumble Under Santner and Bumrah's Spell

Delhi Capitals struggled with the bat, getting bowled out for 121 in 18.2 overs against a disciplined attack. Key contributions came from Sameer Rizvi, who scored 39 runs, while Mitchell Santner and Jasprit Bumrah each took three wickets. Delhi's innings saw frequent fall of wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 23:24 IST
Delhi Capitals faced a challenging innings, collapsing for just 121 runs in 18.2 overs. Their batting lineup struggled to withstand the bowling prowess, notably from Mitchell Santner and Jasprit Bumrah, each claiming three wickets.

Sameer Rizvi offered some resistance with a top score of 39 runs, ensuring the team at least reached some semblance of a total. Bumrah's skillful pace and Santner's crafty spin consistently unsettled the Delhi batsmen, leading to frequent wickets.

The fall of wickets was steady, and by the end of the innings, Delhi could not recover. Bowlers Trent Boult and Karn Sharma contributed effectively as well, keeping the opposition in check.

