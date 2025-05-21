Suryakumar Yadav's Masterclass Guides Mumbai Indians to IPL Play-offs

Suryakumar Yadav's remarkable 73 not out became the cornerstone of Mumbai Indians' triumph as they clinched the last play-off spot with a significant 59-run victory over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

Delhi Capitals' chance to reach the final four was dashed when MI amassed 48 runs in the final two overs, causing DC's top-order to crumble in the powerplay and resulting in a straightforward defeat.

Mitchell Santner and Jasprit Bumrah led the charge for MI's bowlers, dismantling DC's hopes early in their 181-run chase, solidifying Mumbai's path to the play-offs.

(With inputs from agencies.)