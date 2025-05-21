Karnataka and Maharashtra Dominate at Khelo India Beach Games 2025

At the Khelo India Beach Games 2025 in Ghoghla Beach, Diu, Karnataka and Maharashtra showcased their aquatic prowess by capturing gold in the open water swimming events. Renukacharya Hodmani from Karnataka and Maharashtra's Diksha Yadav topped the podium in the men's and women's categories, underscoring their ongoing dominance in the sport.

Both states have consistently excelled in swimming, evidenced by their performances in past Khelo India Youth and University Games. Renukacharya, 17, who began swimming at the age of seven, transitioned to open water competitions only three years ago, yet has quickly risen to the top of the field.

After his victory, Hodmani expressed satisfaction with the conditions, noting the challenges of open water compared to swimming in a pool. Diksha Yadav, competing in only her second year of open water events, relished the experience despite obstacles like obstructing waves and jellyfish stings. Her time of 2:18:09 was enough to secure the first place finish in the women's event.

(With inputs from agencies.)