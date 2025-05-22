Left Menu

Wydad Casablanca's Dreams of Ronaldo at Club World Cup

Wydad Casablanca is not formally pursuing Portugal's captain Cristiano Ronaldo from Al-Nassr, despite informal talks. Reports suggested Wydad wanted Ronaldo for the Club World Cup, but discussions haven't advanced. Ronaldo currently tops the Saudi Pro League scoring chart, while Wydad prepares to face major opponents.

Wydad Casablanca quashed rumors of signing Portugal's captain Cristiano Ronaldo from Saudi club Al-Nassr, according to a source within the Moroccan club. Although there were informal talks with an agent connected to Ronaldo, no formal negotiations have occurred, a source told Reuters.

Speculation arose when Spanish outlet Marca reported Wydad's interests in acquiring the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, aiming to bolster their attack at the upcoming Club World Cup set to take place in the United States next month.

Ronaldo, 40, who currently leads the Saudi Pro League with 24 goals, remains a hot commodity. Meanwhile, Wydad, last crowned African Champions in 2022, are set to face Manchester City on June 18 and will further compete against Juventus and Al-Ain in Group G.

