Sports Highlights: Historic French Open Payout and Notable Changes in NFL and NBA

The global sports scene witnessed significant developments this week, starting with UFC fighter Dustin Poirier set to conclude his career with a highly anticipated trilogy title fight against Max Holloway in New Orleans. The event marks a climatic career closer for the Louisiana native, having won the past two encounters against Holloway.

Meanwhile, the French Open has announced a record purse of $63.7 million, an increase of over five percent from last year, underlining efforts to enhance the tournament's stature. With $2.9 million for the singles' winners, the event opens doors in Paris this Sunday with elevated financial rewards for athletes.

In a somber note, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay passed away at 65. Having inherited the team in 1997, Irsay was a pivotal figure in the NFL, known for his tenure as the youngest general manager in Colts history. His passing marks the end of a significant era for the Colts organization.

