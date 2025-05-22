Left Menu

Sports Highlights: Historic French Open Payout and Notable Changes in NFL and NBA

From Dustin Poirier's UFC finale against Max Holloway in New Orleans to the French Open's record-breaking $63.7 million purse, this sports briefing covers pivotal updates. Other highlights include the tragic death of Colts owner Jim Irsay, Djokovic's Geneva win, and the NBA MVP win by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Updated: 22-05-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 10:31 IST
Sports Highlights: Historic French Open Payout and Notable Changes in NFL and NBA
The global sports scene witnessed significant developments this week, starting with UFC fighter Dustin Poirier set to conclude his career with a highly anticipated trilogy title fight against Max Holloway in New Orleans. The event marks a climatic career closer for the Louisiana native, having won the past two encounters against Holloway.

Meanwhile, the French Open has announced a record purse of $63.7 million, an increase of over five percent from last year, underlining efforts to enhance the tournament's stature. With $2.9 million for the singles' winners, the event opens doors in Paris this Sunday with elevated financial rewards for athletes.

In a somber note, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay passed away at 65. Having inherited the team in 1997, Irsay was a pivotal figure in the NFL, known for his tenure as the youngest general manager in Colts history. His passing marks the end of a significant era for the Colts organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

