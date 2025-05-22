Sports Highlights: Historic French Open Payout and Notable Changes in NFL and NBA
From Dustin Poirier's UFC finale against Max Holloway in New Orleans to the French Open's record-breaking $63.7 million purse, this sports briefing covers pivotal updates. Other highlights include the tragic death of Colts owner Jim Irsay, Djokovic's Geneva win, and the NBA MVP win by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
The global sports scene witnessed significant developments this week, starting with UFC fighter Dustin Poirier set to conclude his career with a highly anticipated trilogy title fight against Max Holloway in New Orleans. The event marks a climatic career closer for the Louisiana native, having won the past two encounters against Holloway.
Meanwhile, the French Open has announced a record purse of $63.7 million, an increase of over five percent from last year, underlining efforts to enhance the tournament's stature. With $2.9 million for the singles' winners, the event opens doors in Paris this Sunday with elevated financial rewards for athletes.
In a somber note, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay passed away at 65. Having inherited the team in 1997, Irsay was a pivotal figure in the NFL, known for his tenure as the youngest general manager in Colts history. His passing marks the end of a significant era for the Colts organization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
