Brisbane 2032: Olympic Dreams Take Shape Amidst New Plans

The International Olympic Committee expressed confidence in Brisbane's preparations for the 2032 Olympics following a three-day visit. Following the IOC's new reforms, plans include a new Olympic stadium and aquatics center. Brisbane aims to enhance its global image, drawing inspiration from Melbourne and Sydney's Olympic legacies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 10:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) reaffirmed its confidence in Brisbane's path towards hosting the 2032 Olympics after a significant three-day visit by the coordination commission. Newly-appointed commission chair Mikaela Cojuangco Jaworski emphasized the robust engagement with Brisbane's organizing committee, ensuring the event's success.

Drawing parallels with the legacies of the Melbourne 1956 and Sydney 2000 Olympics, Jaworski highlighted the positive global impact the Games could have on Brisbane. Despite sustainability commitments, the venue plan includes a new Olympic stadium and a national aquatics center, reflecting the implementation of IOC's 'New Norm' reforms.

Local organizing committee chief Andrew Liveris welcomed the finalized plan, aiming to provide certainty amid construction challenges. He stressed the need for timely venue completion, addressing potential labor shortages and building constraints. The Queensland government is committed to resolving these issues to deliver a successful Olympic event.

