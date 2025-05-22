Left Menu

India U-23 Men's National Team Prepares for Tajikistan Friendlies

India U-23 men's national team coach Naushad Moosa has announced a 29-member squad for upcoming friendly matches in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. The Indian team will face the U23 teams of Tajikistan and Kyrgyz Republic as part of preparations for major international tournaments. Training camp begins June 1 in Kolkata.

Updated: 22-05-2025 13:39 IST
Naushad Moosa
The head coach of India's Under-23 men's national football team, Naushad Moosa, has unveiled a squad of 29 players set to compete in friendly matches in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, next month. The team is scheduled to face the U23 teams of Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic on June 18 and June 21 respectively, marking an essential component of the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) strategy for developing future senior national team talents.

The squad will commence preparations in Kolkata on June 1, with their departure for Dushanbe planned for June 16. These matches are part of the AIFF's broader initiative to provide young players with international exposure during the FIFA international windows, to strengthen their performance ahead of the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers and the Asian Games in Japan in 2026.

The announced probables list includes a roster of goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and forwards, highlighting emerging talents like goalkeepers Sahil and Priyansh Dubey; defenders like Nikhil Barla and Dippendu Biswas; midfielders such as Vibin Mohanan and Lalremtluanga Fanai, and forwards including Parthib Sundar Gogoi and Md Suhail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

