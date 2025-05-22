Matteo Berrettini Withdraws from French Open Due to Injury
Matteo Berrettini has withdrawn from the French Open following an unspecified injury. The Italian, ranked 28th, had to retire from recent matches due to various injuries. Once a Wimbledon runner-up, Berrettini's career has been impeded by consistent injuries, leading to multiple tournament withdrawals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 22-05-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 15:48 IST
- Country:
- France
Matteo Berrettini, the world-ranked No. 28 tennis player, will miss the upcoming French Open due to an unspecified injury. This development comes after a series of physical setbacks for the Italian athlete.
Berrettini's decision follows his retirement against Casper Ruud in the Italian Open's third round last week. Earlier, an abdominal injury forced him to bow out in Madrid.
His career, marked by ten titles and a 2019 US Open semifinal, has suffered from frequent injuries since his 2021 Wimbledon runner-up finish. His last-minute withdrawal from the Australian Open last year was due to a right foot injury.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Activist Tanveer Ahmed's Bold Call for Pakistani Troop Withdrawal from PoJK
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Debut in Professional 100m Race at Philadelphia Grand Slam
Pentagon Orders Transgender Troop Withdrawal
Jordan Spieth's Quest for the Career Grand Slam
Danish Refugee Council Faces Major Cutbacks Amid U.S. Aid Withdrawal