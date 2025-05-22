Left Menu

Matteo Berrettini Withdraws from French Open Due to Injury

Matteo Berrettini has withdrawn from the French Open following an unspecified injury. The Italian, ranked 28th, had to retire from recent matches due to various injuries. Once a Wimbledon runner-up, Berrettini's career has been impeded by consistent injuries, leading to multiple tournament withdrawals.

Matteo Berrettini, the world-ranked No. 28 tennis player, will miss the upcoming French Open due to an unspecified injury. This development comes after a series of physical setbacks for the Italian athlete.

Berrettini's decision follows his retirement against Casper Ruud in the Italian Open's third round last week. Earlier, an abdominal injury forced him to bow out in Madrid.

His career, marked by ten titles and a 2019 US Open semifinal, has suffered from frequent injuries since his 2021 Wimbledon runner-up finish. His last-minute withdrawal from the Australian Open last year was due to a right foot injury.

