Aprilia Holds Firm: No Early Exit Talks with MotoGP Champion Jorge Martin

Aprilia announced there have been no talks with MotoGP champion Jorge Martin to alter his contract for an early exit. Despite injuries delaying his season's start, the team remains supportive. Aprilia also warned other teams against approaching Martin who is contracted until 2026.

Jorge Martin

Aprilia Racing has firmly denied any negotiations with MotoGP champion Jorge Martin regarding an early contract exit, warning rival teams to back off. Martin, who joined Aprilia on a two-year deal after winning his first MotoGP title with Pramac Racing, has struggled this season due to injuries.

Injuries from pre-season testing crashes have kept Martin off the track, leading to a rough start. Despite rumors of his dissatisfaction, Aprilia insists his contract, set to expire in 2026, will run its full course. The Italian team remains committed to supporting his recovery.

While Martin has not publicly addressed the speculations, a cryptic message hints at a possible return. Aprilia, meanwhile, will field Marco Bezzecchi and Lorenzo Savadori at the upcoming British Grand Prix.

(With inputs from agencies.)

