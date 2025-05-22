Rising Star Sachin Yadav Eyes World Championships Amidst Setbacks
Sachin Yadav, an emerging javelin thrower from Uttar Pradesh, faces challenges as the NC Classic is postponed due to geopolitical tensions. Yadav, eyeing World Championships qualification, is training under renowned coach Naval Singh. Meanwhile, stadium renovations in Delhi cause practice hurdles, but he remains determined to succeed in upcoming competitions.
Rising javelin thrower Sachin Yadav expresses disappointment at the postponement of the NC Classic, initially set for this Friday, due to military confrontations between India and Pakistan. Yadav aimed to surpass his personal best amid top-tier competitors.
The 25-year-old athlete, a gold medalist in the Uttarakhand National Games and Federation Cup National Championships, aspired to qualify for the World Championships later this year. He sees the NC Classic as a prime opportunity for achieving big dreams in sports.
Despite setbacks, including practice interruptions due to track renovations at JLN Stadium, Yadav remains focused on proving himself at the Asian Championships and the global stage, acknowledging the pivotal role of his coach, Naval Singh, in his career development.
