RCB Looks to Extend Impressive Away Record in IPL Playoffs

Amidst an unforeseen break in their season, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have maintained their readiness for the upcoming IPL playoffs. Head coach Andy Flower asserts the hiatus allowed players, including skipper Rajat Patidar, to regain fitness after injuries.

Originally disrupted by Indo-Pak tensions, the team faced further delays due to adverse weather conditions in Bengaluru, which shifted their match to Lucknow. Despite these challenges, Flower remains undeterred, highlighting RCB's successful away record this season.

Heading into the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the team's confidence is bolstered by their unbeaten stance in six away games. The break also enabled key players like Phil Salt and Patidar to recover, setting the stage for a compelling encounter.

