Serie A Showdown: Napoli Leads Tight Race Ahead of Final Matches

With the Serie A season nearing its climax, Napoli is at the forefront, maintaining a marginal lead over Inter Milan. Despite consecutive draws, Napoli stands poised to seize the title as they prepare to host Cagliari in their final match.

Injuries have disrupted Napoli's lineup, but coach Antonio Conte remains optimistic, with league president Ezio Simonelli ready for a potential title celebration in Naples. Inter, meanwhile, faces a challenging game against a resilient Como side. Coach Simone Inzaghi grapples with tough roster decisions amidst a Champions League preview.

A fierce battle brews for the last Champions League spot between Juventus, Roma, and Lazio. Juventus seeks a vital win over Venezia, while Roma counts on favorable results to steal fourth place. Lazio's hopes hinge on both Juventus and Roma faltering, as they prepare to face Lecce.

