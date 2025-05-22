Duckett Dazzles with Rapid Century at Trent Bridge

England's Ben Duckett delivered a spectacular batting display on home turf, recording a rapid century against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge on Thursday. His performance set the tone for England, reaching 295 for one at tea on the opening day of their four-day test.

Duckett was in fine form, scoring 140 runs from 134 balls. He formed an impressive opening partnership of 231 runs with Zak Crawley, frustrating the Zimbabwean seam attack. Crawley, close to his own century, will continue his innings alongside Ollie Pope, who showed aggressive intent with a swift 49 runs.

Despite overcast conditions, the Zimbabwean bowlers failed to maintain pressure, allowing England's batsmen to capitalize. After winning the toss and opting to field, Zimbabwe sought early breakthroughs, which proved elusive. England's lineup saw the debut of seamer Sam Cook and the return of Josh Tongue after injury.

