RCB's Resilience Tested with Venue Shift to Lucknow

RCB coach Andy Flower remains unfazed by the venue shift for their IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad from Bengaluru to Lucknow due to weather conditions. Despite losing home advantage and a break due to cross-border tensions, Flower is confident in the team's adaptability and readiness for upcoming challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:21 IST
Team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face a critical test as they adapt to a venue change for their next IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Originally set at their home turf, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the fixture will now unfold at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium, following unfavorable weather in Bengaluru.

Head coach Andy Flower expressed disappointment over losing the home advantage but emphasized the team's adaptability. "We have excelled away from home, and I am confident our players can adjust again," said Flower. He highlighted recent training sessions and the squad's resilience in mastering diverse pitch conditions.

Despite a temporary halt in the tournament due to cross-border tensions and subsequent match cancellations, Flower remains optimistic. He cited the break as advantageous for key players like Rajat Patidar and Phil Salt, allowing them recovery time. As RCB aims for a top-four finish, Flower is unflustered, backing his team to rise to the occasion.

