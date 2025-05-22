Garland Leads Team USA to Semis with Victory Over Finland
Conor Garland's two goals propelled Team USA to a 5-2 victory over Finland, securing a spot in the IIHF World Championship semi-finals. After trailing, key plays by Zeev Buium and Shane Pinto turned the tide. The U.S. awaits their next opponent from ongoing matches involving Canada, Denmark, Sweden, and the Czech Republic.
Conor Garland emerged as the hero for Team USA, scoring twice in a thrilling 5-2 victory over Finland at the IIHF World Championship, ensuring their place in the semi-finals. Despite early Finnish pressure, Team USA capitalized on Finnish errors to seize control of the game.
The matchup saw multiple shifts in momentum, with Patrick Puistola briefly giving Finland the lead. However, the U.S. responded assertively with goals from Zeev Buium and Shane Pinto to regain their advantage. Garland's luck played a part as his shot deflected off Mikael Seppala's stick.
This victory was sweetened by Clayton Keller's final empty-netter, marking Finland's third consecutive quarter-final exit. The U.S. now looks forward to their semi-final game, with potential opponents yet to be determined from other ongoing quarter-final matchups.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Garland
- Team USA
- Finland
- IIHF
- World Championship
- semi-finals
- ice hockey
- Pinto
- Buium
- Cooley
ALSO READ
Indian Relays Team Chase World Championship Dreams Amidst Fierce Competition
Young Indian Squash Players Shine at World Championships
Indian Squash Hopes Dashed at World Championships
Jasmine Paolini's Historic Italian Open Semi-Finals Berth
Rising Star Sachin Yadav Eyes World Championships Amidst Setbacks