Garland Leads Team USA to Semis with Victory Over Finland

Conor Garland emerged as the hero for Team USA, scoring twice in a thrilling 5-2 victory over Finland at the IIHF World Championship, ensuring their place in the semi-finals. Despite early Finnish pressure, Team USA capitalized on Finnish errors to seize control of the game.

The matchup saw multiple shifts in momentum, with Patrick Puistola briefly giving Finland the lead. However, the U.S. responded assertively with goals from Zeev Buium and Shane Pinto to regain their advantage. Garland's luck played a part as his shot deflected off Mikael Seppala's stick.

This victory was sweetened by Clayton Keller's final empty-netter, marking Finland's third consecutive quarter-final exit. The U.S. now looks forward to their semi-final game, with potential opponents yet to be determined from other ongoing quarter-final matchups.

(With inputs from agencies.)