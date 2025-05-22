Left Menu

Garland Leads Team USA to Semis with Victory Over Finland

Conor Garland's two goals propelled Team USA to a 5-2 victory over Finland, securing a spot in the IIHF World Championship semi-finals. After trailing, key plays by Zeev Buium and Shane Pinto turned the tide. The U.S. awaits their next opponent from ongoing matches involving Canada, Denmark, Sweden, and the Czech Republic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 22:50 IST
Garland Leads Team USA to Semis with Victory Over Finland

Conor Garland emerged as the hero for Team USA, scoring twice in a thrilling 5-2 victory over Finland at the IIHF World Championship, ensuring their place in the semi-finals. Despite early Finnish pressure, Team USA capitalized on Finnish errors to seize control of the game.

The matchup saw multiple shifts in momentum, with Patrick Puistola briefly giving Finland the lead. However, the U.S. responded assertively with goals from Zeev Buium and Shane Pinto to regain their advantage. Garland's luck played a part as his shot deflected off Mikael Seppala's stick.

This victory was sweetened by Clayton Keller's final empty-netter, marking Finland's third consecutive quarter-final exit. The U.S. now looks forward to their semi-final game, with potential opponents yet to be determined from other ongoing quarter-final matchups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025