Richard Thompson Secures ECB Chairmanship Amid Cricket's Strategic Evolution
Richard Thompson's leadership as the ECB Chair has been extended until 2028, following unanimous reappointment approval. His commitment to inclusivity and cricket's global growth aligns with the strategic objectives, particularly with significant events like The Hundred's new investors and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 on the horizon.
Richard Thompson will continue to serve as the chair of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) until September 2028 after being reappointed by the board's independent directors. Initially appointed in 2022 for a five-year term set to end in 2027, Thompson's term has now been revised following changes to the ECB's Articles of Association.
The ECB's Non-Executive Directors unanimously decided to extend his term by one year, allowing him to serve two three-year terms, following a shift in the chair's tenure regulation. Katie Bickerstaffe, the ECB's Senior Independent Director, emphasized the board's and the broader cricket community's respect for Thompson, citing his agenda to make cricket an inclusive sport and prepare the game for global changes.
Thompson, a pivotal figure in strategizing cricket's inclusion in the 2028 Olympics, expressed his honor and commitment to continue fostering the sport's growth. His role is essential as the ECB navigates upcoming challenges, including integrating new investors into The Hundred and hosting the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2026.
