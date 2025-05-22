Left Menu

Richard Thompson Secures ECB Chairmanship Amid Cricket's Strategic Evolution

Richard Thompson's leadership as the ECB Chair has been extended until 2028, following unanimous reappointment approval. His commitment to inclusivity and cricket's global growth aligns with the strategic objectives, particularly with significant events like The Hundred's new investors and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 on the horizon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 22:52 IST
Richard Thompson Secures ECB Chairmanship Amid Cricket's Strategic Evolution
England and Wales Cricket Board (Photo: ECB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Richard Thompson will continue to serve as the chair of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) until September 2028 after being reappointed by the board's independent directors. Initially appointed in 2022 for a five-year term set to end in 2027, Thompson's term has now been revised following changes to the ECB's Articles of Association.

The ECB's Non-Executive Directors unanimously decided to extend his term by one year, allowing him to serve two three-year terms, following a shift in the chair's tenure regulation. Katie Bickerstaffe, the ECB's Senior Independent Director, emphasized the board's and the broader cricket community's respect for Thompson, citing his agenda to make cricket an inclusive sport and prepare the game for global changes.

Thompson, a pivotal figure in strategizing cricket's inclusion in the 2028 Olympics, expressed his honor and commitment to continue fostering the sport's growth. His role is essential as the ECB navigates upcoming challenges, including integrating new investors into The Hundred and hosting the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025