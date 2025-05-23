Left Menu

Camogie's Game-Changing Attire Revolution: Shorts Now Approved

Ireland's camogie players can now wear shorts, following a significant rule change by the Camogie Association. The decision, backed by 98% of delegates, allows greater attire choice in response to player protests and a GPA survey favoring shorts. This change is timely for the upcoming All-Ireland championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 01:27 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 01:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark decision, Ireland's camogie players have secured the right to wear shorts during games. This follows a unanimous vote at a special congress, culminating heated debates and demonstrations over the sport's traditional attire rules.

Previously, camogie, the women's counterpart to hurling, mandated skirts or skorts as part of the official gear. The recent protests, which placed pressure on the Camogie Association of Ireland, led to the convening of a special congress where the overwhelming majority backed the players' uniform choice initiative.

The policy shift, effective immediately, promises a new era for camogie, commencing with this year's All-Ireland championship. A previous attempt to pass such a motion was unsuccessful, but mounting pressure and a Gaelic Players Association survey indicating strong player support for shorts brought the issue to a head once more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

