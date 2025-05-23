Camogie's Game-Changing Attire Revolution: Shorts Now Approved

In a landmark decision, Ireland's camogie players have secured the right to wear shorts during games. This follows a unanimous vote at a special congress, culminating heated debates and demonstrations over the sport's traditional attire rules.

Previously, camogie, the women's counterpart to hurling, mandated skirts or skorts as part of the official gear. The recent protests, which placed pressure on the Camogie Association of Ireland, led to the convening of a special congress where the overwhelming majority backed the players' uniform choice initiative.

The policy shift, effective immediately, promises a new era for camogie, commencing with this year's All-Ireland championship. A previous attempt to pass such a motion was unsuccessful, but mounting pressure and a Gaelic Players Association survey indicating strong player support for shorts brought the issue to a head once more.

