Hayley Jensen Bids Farewell to International Cricket

New Zealand cricketer Hayley Jensen retires from international cricket after a notable 11-year career, playing 88 matches and taking 76 wickets. Jensen, a key player in five ICC tournaments, leaves cherished memories and gratitude for her time with the White Ferns. Tributes pour in celebrating her contributions.

New Zealand all-rounder Hayley Jensen (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
New Zealand's cricketing fraternity is bidding farewell to all-rounder Hayley Jensen, who announced her retirement from international cricket on Friday. During an illustrious 11-year career, Jensen represented the national team in 88 matches, including 35 One Day Internationals and 53 Twenty20 Internationals, claiming 76 wickets.

Jensen played a pivotal role in five ICC tournaments, including the home ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2022 and four ICC Women's T20 World Cup events. Her standout performance came during the 2020 T20 World Cup, capturing three wickets in a match-winning effort against Sri Lanka, concluding the tournament as New Zealand's top wicket-taker.

In a heartfelt statement, Jensen reflected on her cricketing journey, stating, 'Ever since I was 10, I dreamed of being a White Fern. I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved.' New Zealand coach Ben Sawyer recognized Jensen's passion and contributions, applauding her dual ability as a batswoman and bowler.

