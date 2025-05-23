Hayley Jensen Bids Farewell to International Cricket

New Zealand's cricketing fraternity is bidding farewell to all-rounder Hayley Jensen, who announced her retirement from international cricket on Friday. During an illustrious 11-year career, Jensen represented the national team in 88 matches, including 35 One Day Internationals and 53 Twenty20 Internationals, claiming 76 wickets.

Jensen played a pivotal role in five ICC tournaments, including the home ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2022 and four ICC Women's T20 World Cup events. Her standout performance came during the 2020 T20 World Cup, capturing three wickets in a match-winning effort against Sri Lanka, concluding the tournament as New Zealand's top wicket-taker.

In a heartfelt statement, Jensen reflected on her cricketing journey, stating, 'Ever since I was 10, I dreamed of being a White Fern. I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved.' New Zealand coach Ben Sawyer recognized Jensen's passion and contributions, applauding her dual ability as a batswoman and bowler.

(With inputs from agencies.)