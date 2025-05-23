Revised Sports Assistance Norms Empower NSFs, Athletes, and India's 2036 Olympic Aspirations

India’s Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports has ushered in a transformative era for the country's sports ecosystem by comprehensively revising the Scheme of Assistance to National Sports Federations (NSFs). This is the first revision since February 2022 and marks a strategic alignment with India’s ambitions to host the 2036 Olympic Games. The new Olympic cycle post-Paris 2024 serves as the backdrop for these sweeping changes, aiming to address rising costs and evolving sporting requirements.

Inflation-Driven Revision and Vision 2036

The review comes amid escalating costs linked to athlete training, infrastructure development, equipment procurement, and welfare schemes. The Ministry's decision reflects a forward-looking approach that positions India to achieve its long-term Olympic hosting aspirations. By acknowledging inflationary trends and emerging challenges, the updated norms are set to optimize fund utilization while expanding their scope to support holistic sporting development.

Key Enhancements in Financial Assistance

The revised scheme includes significant upward revisions in financial assistance across critical segments:

National Championships: Assistance increased from ₹51 lakh to ₹90 lakh for High-Priority sports and ₹75 lakh for Priority sports.

International Events in India: Support doubled to ₹2 crore, reflecting India's increasing focus on hosting global sporting competitions.

Coach Salaries: The Chief National Coach’s remuneration rises from ₹5 lakh to ₹7.5 lakh per month, while other coaches will now earn ₹3 lakh, up from ₹2 lakh.

Diet Charges: Senior athletes will receive ₹1,000 per day (previously ₹690), and junior athletes ₹850 per day (previously ₹480), reflecting a heightened emphasis on sports nutrition.

Dietary Support for Probable Athletes: A ₹10,000 monthly dietary allowance will be granted to each probable group athlete even during non-camp days to ensure continued nutritional support.

New Mandatory Allocations and Governance Standards

Grassroots Development Mandate

For the first time, NSFs must allocate at least 20% of their annual budget towards grassroots initiatives. This includes junior and youth development through their affiliate units, helping to nurture a robust pipeline of emerging athletes.

Capacity Building Focus

A minimum of 10% of NSF funding is now dedicated to coach and technical staff development. This includes:

Conduct of domestic training courses

International training opportunities for Indian personnel

Curriculum development

Seminars, conferences, and workshops

Hiring of Indian and foreign experts for educational programs and certification initiatives

Moreover, every NSF must appoint a Coaching Education Expert focused on training-the-trainer initiatives, and foreign experts must contribute to local capacity building during non-training phases.

Professional Management and Manpower Support

To enhance administrative efficiency and transparency, up to 10% of funding can now be used for hiring administrative personnel. This includes:

CEO or Director

Managers for finance, competitions, procurement, IT, coach development, and legal affairs

Office assistants and interns

High-Performance Architecture and Athlete Support

NSFs with an annual budget exceeding ₹10 crore are now mandated to appoint a High-Performance Director (HPD). The HPD will oversee technical and performance frameworks across the sport, with Key Results Areas (KRAs) clearly outlined in hiring contracts.

Additionally, NSFs must:

Identify senior and junior probable athlete groups

Accredit select training academies in a fair, transparent manner

Strengthen these academies with coaching, technical staff, equipment, and sports science services

Present gap analyses in funding proposals

Ensure HPDs oversee and monitor academy programs

Strategic Outlook and Long-Term Impact

The new norms signify a shift from episodic athlete support to a structured and accountable performance-driven system. By prioritizing professional governance, grassroots investment, and capacity building, the Ministry aims to lay a resilient foundation for future Olympic success.

This landmark policy recalibration sends a strong signal about India’s seriousness in emerging as a global sporting powerhouse, both in terms of athlete performance and event hosting capabilities.