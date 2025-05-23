New Brazilian Hope: Gabriel Bortoleto's Formula One Ambitions

Brazilian rookie Gabriel Bortoleto is on the brink of making history as he gears up for the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix. The ambitious young driver, who hails from Sao Paulo, will be the first Brazilian since Felipe Massa to take part in this storied race, echoing the footsteps of his idol, Ayrton Senna.

Senna, a revered figure in Formula One history, claimed victory at Monaco six times, a record that remains intact. Bortoleto, inspired by Senna's legacy and the success of his mentor, Fernando Alonso, is determined to carve out his own path in the sport. Despite having no points yet, he sees himself as a work in progress.

Looking ahead to a future with the Audi factory team in 2026, Bortoleto is focused on growth. He's confident that his patience will pay off, saying, "I'm here to stay for very long, and at some point, I'm sure I'm going to have a good car to deliver strong results."

