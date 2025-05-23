Tripura Reignites Olympic Spirit with Historic TOA Elections

In a historic moment for Tripura's sports community, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) established an Adhoc Committee that has successfully completed the long-anticipated election for the Tripura Olympic Association (TOA), according to an official statement. This historic event, sanctioned by the IOA President, signifies the revival of the Olympic movement in Tripura after a significant hiatus of over 15 years.

The election process, conducted with a firm commitment to transparency and inclusivity, resulted in the formation of a new TOA Executive Committee. Celebrated with an oath-taking ceremony at the Conference Hall of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Yuba Awas in Khejurbagan, Agartala, the event was attended by noteworthy dignitaries, state officials, and sports stakeholders.

The newly elected committee, set to serve a four-year term from 2025 to 2029, is poised to enact structural reforms and foster a professional approach in sports administration within Tripura. The Indian Olympic Association congratulated the new President, General Secretary, Executive Members, and office bearers. IOA President PT Usha expressed confidence in their potential to enhance Tripura's sports environment and unlock opportunities for budding athletes.

The Tripura State Government, led by Chief Minister Manik Saha, along with Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy, and other significant figures such as Ratan Saha and Sujit Roy, received special recognition for their indispensable support in this transformative venture.

The active participation of sports associations, officials, and Tripura's sporting community was also acknowledged by the IOA-Adhoc Committee. Their collective efforts have revived the Olympic spirit and created a strong foundation for Tripura's future in sports. This milestone is projected to propel Tripura's athletes towards better opportunities and acclaim on various platforms, both regionally and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)