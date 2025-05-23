Left Menu

Tripura Reignites Olympic Spirit with Historic TOA Elections

The Indian Olympic Association oversaw the landmark election of the Tripura Olympic Association, revitalizing the state's Olympic movement. Held in Agartala, the new executive will lead reforms from 2025-2029. Acknowledgments were extended to state leaders and officials for their crucial support in this transformative initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:26 IST
Tripura Reignites Olympic Spirit with Historic TOA Elections
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic moment for Tripura's sports community, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) established an Adhoc Committee that has successfully completed the long-anticipated election for the Tripura Olympic Association (TOA), according to an official statement. This historic event, sanctioned by the IOA President, signifies the revival of the Olympic movement in Tripura after a significant hiatus of over 15 years.

The election process, conducted with a firm commitment to transparency and inclusivity, resulted in the formation of a new TOA Executive Committee. Celebrated with an oath-taking ceremony at the Conference Hall of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Yuba Awas in Khejurbagan, Agartala, the event was attended by noteworthy dignitaries, state officials, and sports stakeholders.

The newly elected committee, set to serve a four-year term from 2025 to 2029, is poised to enact structural reforms and foster a professional approach in sports administration within Tripura. The Indian Olympic Association congratulated the new President, General Secretary, Executive Members, and office bearers. IOA President PT Usha expressed confidence in their potential to enhance Tripura's sports environment and unlock opportunities for budding athletes.

The Tripura State Government, led by Chief Minister Manik Saha, along with Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy, and other significant figures such as Ratan Saha and Sujit Roy, received special recognition for their indispensable support in this transformative venture.

The active participation of sports associations, officials, and Tripura's sporting community was also acknowledged by the IOA-Adhoc Committee. Their collective efforts have revived the Olympic spirit and created a strong foundation for Tripura's future in sports. This milestone is projected to propel Tripura's athletes towards better opportunities and acclaim on various platforms, both regionally and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025