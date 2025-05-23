Yuvraj Singh Pioneers New Era with Prolithic Talent Agency

Cricket legend Yuvraj Singh has embarked on a new venture as a mentor with Prolithic Talent Agency Private Limited, a newly-formed athlete management company. The agency aims to transform sports development standards in India and on a global scale. Known for his memorable six-hitting prowess and integral role in India's 2011 World Cup victory, Singh is set to advance the agency's goal of redefining athletic growth beyond borders.

The company has also secured representation of Indian cricket and IPL rising star Abhishek Sharma. Speaking on his new role, Singh emphasized the importance of proper guidance, fitness, diet, and mental resilience in achieving sporting success. "What we're building with Prolithic is what I wished for early in my career. This project seeks to empower the next generation to emerge mentally reflexive, resilient, and well-prepared," he said.

Ravi Bhagchandka, Director at Prolithic and Founder of 200 NOTOUT Cinemas, hailed the new venture as transformative, aiming to realize each athlete's full potential. Sagar Khanna, owner of a globally competing sports team, echoed the commitment towards nurturing emerging talents like Abhishek Sharma. Shazmeen Kara, Managing Director at Prolithic, affirmed the partnership's dedication to unlocking athletes' greatness while nurturing dreams.

(With inputs from agencies.)