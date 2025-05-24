England Dominates as Zimbabwe Faces Crushing Defeat in Cricket Test
England's cricket team is set to defeat Zimbabwe in their four-day Test at Trent Bridge, as the latter struggles despite an impressive innings by opener Brian Bennett. Zimbabwe follows on at 30-2, still trailing by 270 runs. Rain is unlikely to prevent England's win.
England's cricket team is on the brink of a decisive victory against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, suggesting the four-day Test could conclude a day early.
Though Zimbabwe showed resilience on the second day, they were forced to follow on at 30-2, lagging 270 runs behind, still needing to make England bat again.
Opener Brian Bennett's outstanding century ignited hope for Zimbabwe, but his post-tea dismissal at 139 triggered a collapse, losing six wickets for just 26 runs. As clouds brew on Saturday, England finds ideal conditions to seal their first Test win against Zimbabwe in 22 years.
