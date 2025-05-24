England Dominates as Zimbabwe Faces Crushing Defeat in Cricket Test

England's cricket team is on the brink of a decisive victory against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, suggesting the four-day Test could conclude a day early.

Though Zimbabwe showed resilience on the second day, they were forced to follow on at 30-2, lagging 270 runs behind, still needing to make England bat again.

Opener Brian Bennett's outstanding century ignited hope for Zimbabwe, but his post-tea dismissal at 139 triggered a collapse, losing six wickets for just 26 runs. As clouds brew on Saturday, England finds ideal conditions to seal their first Test win against Zimbabwe in 22 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)