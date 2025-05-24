Left Menu

Sports Roundup: Driscoll Joins K-State, Djokovic Nears Milestone

This sports news roundup covers key events: Matthew Driscoll joins Kansas State, Alex Bregman suffers a leg injury, and Ben Lively needs Tommy John surgery. Notables like Giannis Antetokounmpo lead NBA selections, Novak Djokovic nears his 100th ATP title, and William Byron extends his contract with Hendrick Motorsports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 10:27 IST
In a bustling week of sports news, Matthew Driscoll has resigned from his long-time position at North Florida to join Kansas State's coaching staff. His new role reunites him with Jerome Tang after their past collaboration at Baylor.

Meanwhile, Boston Red Sox's Alex Bregman exited a match due to a leg injury, and Cleveland Guardians' Ben Lively has been sidelined for the season due to upcoming Tommy John surgery. NBA's field of elites remains strong with Giannis Antetokounmpo in the All-NBA First Team, joined by standout players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and newcomer Donovan Mitchell.

On the tennis front, Novak Djokovic is one win away from his 100th ATP title, facing Hubert Hurkacz. Meanwhile, motorsports fans celebrate as William Byron secures his place with Hendrick Motorsports through 2029, ensuring thrilling races ahead.

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

