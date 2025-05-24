Sports Roundup: Driscoll Joins K-State, Djokovic Nears Milestone
This sports news roundup covers key events: Matthew Driscoll joins Kansas State, Alex Bregman suffers a leg injury, and Ben Lively needs Tommy John surgery. Notables like Giannis Antetokounmpo lead NBA selections, Novak Djokovic nears his 100th ATP title, and William Byron extends his contract with Hendrick Motorsports.
In a bustling week of sports news, Matthew Driscoll has resigned from his long-time position at North Florida to join Kansas State's coaching staff. His new role reunites him with Jerome Tang after their past collaboration at Baylor.
Meanwhile, Boston Red Sox's Alex Bregman exited a match due to a leg injury, and Cleveland Guardians' Ben Lively has been sidelined for the season due to upcoming Tommy John surgery. NBA's field of elites remains strong with Giannis Antetokounmpo in the All-NBA First Team, joined by standout players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and newcomer Donovan Mitchell.
On the tennis front, Novak Djokovic is one win away from his 100th ATP title, facing Hubert Hurkacz. Meanwhile, motorsports fans celebrate as William Byron secures his place with Hendrick Motorsports through 2029, ensuring thrilling races ahead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
