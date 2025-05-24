Postecoglou's Second Year Success: Spurs' Europa League Triumph

Manager Ange Postecoglou delivered on his promise of success to Tottenham Hotspur fans by clinching the Europa League title in his second year. The win marked the end of a 17-year trophy drought for Spurs, who celebrated with an open-bus victory parade attended by thousands of jubilant supporters.

Postecoglou, addressing the enthusiastic crowd, cheekily referenced the critics who doubted his commitment: "I told them and they laughed. I told them and they didn't believe. And here we are." He added a teaser for future success: "All the best television series, season three is better than season two."

With Tottenham struggling domestically and poised for one of their worst seasons in nearly 50 years, sitting 17th in the Premier League, Postecoglou remains undeterred. As the team prepares for their final match against Brighton & Hove Albion, he remains focused on steering the club to greater achievements next season.

(With inputs from agencies.)