Shubman Gill: New Era Begins as India's Test Cricket Captain
Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new Test captain for India's cricket team, with Rishabh Pant as vice-captain. The leadership change follows the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Mohammed Shami is excluded due to fitness concerns, while B Sai Sudharsan makes his Test debut.
In a significant leadership shift, Shubman Gill has been named the captain of India's Test cricket team, with Rishabh Pant stepping in as his deputy. This change takes effect ahead of the five-match series against England.
The rotation at the helm aligns with expectations following the retirements of esteemed players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Exciting developments in the squad include B Sai Sudharsan's first Test call-up and the return of Karun Nair after a seven-year hiatus.
Meanwhile, seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami has been left out due to fitness issues. "Shubman is a terrific player under pressure, and we have great hopes for his leadership," remarked chief selector Ajit Agarkar.
