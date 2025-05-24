Shubman Gill Takes the Helm: A New Era for Indian Test Cricket
Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new Test captain for India's cricket team, leading a youthful squad through a significant transition. With Rishabh Pant as vice-captain, Gill faces the challenge of shaping a team devoid of the veteran presence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move signaling a new chapter for Indian cricket, Shubman Gill has been appointed the captain of India's Test team. At 25, Gill steps into a position of immense responsibility, following the retirement of legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
Rishabh Pant, a proven performer in Test cricket, will serve as Gill's deputy for the upcoming five-match series against England. This tour marks a significant test for the relatively inexperienced 18-member squad, with the first match slated to kick off on June 20 in Leeds.
As the team embarks on this transition, notable exclusions include pacer Mohammed Shami due to fitness issues, while newcomers B Sai Sudharsan and Arshdeep Singh have been given their maiden Test call-ups. The selectors' decision reflects a blend of nurturing fresh talent and navigating the challenges of a demanding series.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Virat Kohli's Transformational Journey After a Challenging England Tour
West Indies Women Set for England Tour; Henry Out, New Faces In
Mohammed Shami's Fiery Rebuff: Addressing Retirement Rumors
Mohammed Shami's Future in Limbo Amid Retirement Rumors
India A’s Stellar Lineup Unveiled for England Tour