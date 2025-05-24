The Legenz T10: Revolutionizing Indian Tennis Ball Cricket

India is set to witness a groundbreaking cricket league as The Legenz T10 prepares for its launch in Jaipur on June 25. This league, adopting the fast-paced T10 format, aims to bring street cricket talent to the fore, offering them a grand stage and a national audience.

At the heart of its mission is a slogan that encapsulates its vision: 'Gali Se TV Tak.' This initiative is designed to transform unknown cricketers from streets and parks into well-recognized national figures. Venkatesh Prasad, the league's chairman, emphasizes the vast, untapped talent reservoir in India's local communities that the league intends to spotlight and cultivate.

The involvement of former international players, including Irfan Pathan, adds a layer of credibility and excitement as they guide participants. Matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. Participation begins with players submitting a video entry, after which top entries progress through a series of trials and selections, ultimately leading to a chance to compete in The Legenz T10.