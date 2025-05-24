Left Menu

The Legenz T10: Revolutionizing Indian Tennis Ball Cricket

The Legenz T10, India's premier tennis ball cricket league, launches on June 25 in Jaipur. With a unique format and renowned mentors, the league seeks to turn local talent into national stars. Ambitious players can compete for selection through trials and progress from street matches to televised showcases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 18:00 IST
The Legenz T10 logo. Image Credit: ANI
India is set to witness a groundbreaking cricket league as The Legenz T10 prepares for its launch in Jaipur on June 25. This league, adopting the fast-paced T10 format, aims to bring street cricket talent to the fore, offering them a grand stage and a national audience.

At the heart of its mission is a slogan that encapsulates its vision: 'Gali Se TV Tak.' This initiative is designed to transform unknown cricketers from streets and parks into well-recognized national figures. Venkatesh Prasad, the league's chairman, emphasizes the vast, untapped talent reservoir in India's local communities that the league intends to spotlight and cultivate.

The involvement of former international players, including Irfan Pathan, adds a layer of credibility and excitement as they guide participants. Matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. Participation begins with players submitting a video entry, after which top entries progress through a series of trials and selections, ultimately leading to a chance to compete in The Legenz T10.

