RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Fined as SRH Clinches Victory

In the IPL 2025 match, RCB captain Rajat Patidar was fined for a slow over rate in their game against SRH, which they lost by 42 runs. Pat Cummins of SRH was similarly fined, with SRH positioned eighth in the standings, while the RCB stands third.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 18:06 IST
Rajat Patidar (L) and Pat Cummins (R). (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
In a crucial IPL 2025 fixture, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar faced a fine after his team was found guilty of maintaining a slow over rate against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The game took place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday.

According to the IPL's Code of Conduct, this was RCB's second offence related to over-rate infringements this season, resulting in a Rs 24 lakhs fine for Patidar. The rest of the playing XI faced fines of either Rs 6 lakh or 25% of their match fees, depending on which amount was lesser, as per the IPL Media Advisory.

SRH's skipper, Pat Cummins, was also fined for a similar violation during the match. Despite the fines, it was SRH's bowlers, notably Cummins and Nitish Reddy, who stood out, securing a 42-run victory over RCB. With this loss, RCB is third on the points table with 17 points, while SRH holds the eighth position with 10 points after 13 games.

As the fight for play-off spots heats up, the defeat signals a need for RCB to optimize their team combinations. They must synchronize their top-order prowess with a stable middle-order performance to tighten their campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

