Stunning Showdowns at Khelo India Beach Games: Kerala and Odisha Triumph in Beach Soccer Finals
The 2025 Khelo India Beach Games at Ghoghla Beach, Diu, featured thrilling beach soccer finals with Kerala dominating Goa to secure men's gold and Odisha edging out Gujarat for women's victory. The events showcased competitive spirit, with Kerala winning 12-4 and Odisha securing a narrow 3-2 win, sparking celebrations.
The 2025 Khelo India Beach Games culminated in electrifying beach soccer finals at Diu's scenic Ghoghla Beach. Kerala and Odisha emerged as the definitive champions in their respective categories.
In the women's final, Odisha took an early lead against Gujarat, supported by an enthusiastic home crowd. Despite Gujarat's spirited comeback, Odisha held on to secure a 3-2 victory, thanks to strong performances from Captain Jasoda Munda and commendable coaching by Gitanjali Khuntia.
Meanwhile, Kerala's men demonstrated dominant form, overpowering Goa in an impressive 12-4 win. Kerala's cohesive team effort was pivotal, with key contributions from Muhseer Tkb and Rohith Yesudas. Their coach, Aji Raj, praised the team's exceptional understanding and synergy, secured over years of playing together.
