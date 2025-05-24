French Open 2024: Legal Battles, Prize Money Push, and On-Court Rivalries

The impending French Open 2024 promises exciting tennis action on the clay courts of Roland-Garros. However, off-court issues are taking the spotlight as several high-profile doping bans and legal challenges dominate headlines.

Notably, top-seeded players Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek serve notable suspensions, raising questions about integrity within the sport. Meanwhile, influential players, including Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff, are at the forefront of a movement urging Grand Slam tournaments to increase revenue shares and support for athletes.

Amid these developments, the players' collective, co-founded by Djokovic, contests governing bodies over revenue distribution, labeling them a "cartel." As courts deliberate these disputes, tennis fans eagerly anticipate fierce on-court rivalries at the French Open, with hopes pinned on stars like Carlos Alcaraz and Swiatek to deliver captivating performances.

