Alex Marquez Breaks Brother Marc's Sprint Streak at British GP

Alex Marquez, racing for Gresini, clinched his first sprint victory at the British Grand Prix on Saturday, effectively ending his brother Marc Marquez's six-race winning streak.

Ducati's Marc Marquez had been a force in the first six rounds, capturing the top spot in each sprint. However, Alex managed to reverse roles, seizing this opportunity to outshine his sibling.

Marc's lead slipped early in the race due to a wide turn, allowing Alex to take control. Fabio Di Giannantonio of VR46 Racing secured third place in an eventful race.