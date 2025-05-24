Left Menu

Alex Marquez Breaks Brother Marc's Sprint Streak at British GP

Alex Marquez won the British Grand Prix sprint, ending his brother Marc Marquez's six-race winning streak. Despite Marc's dominance, a mistake allowed Alex to claim victory. Fabio Di Giannantonio finished third.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 21:03 IST
Alex Marquez Breaks Brother Marc's Sprint Streak at British GP

Alex Marquez, racing for Gresini, clinched his first sprint victory at the British Grand Prix on Saturday, effectively ending his brother Marc Marquez's six-race winning streak.

Ducati's Marc Marquez had been a force in the first six rounds, capturing the top spot in each sprint. However, Alex managed to reverse roles, seizing this opportunity to outshine his sibling.

Marc's lead slipped early in the race due to a wide turn, allowing Alex to take control. Fabio Di Giannantonio of VR46 Racing secured third place in an eventful race.

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025