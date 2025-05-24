Left Menu

Nagaland's Women's Sepak Takraw Team Shines with Gold at Khelo India Beach Games

Nagaland's women's sepak takraw team secured a historic victory at the Khelo India Beach Games 2025 by winning the gold medal. The team defeated Haryana 2-1 in a thrilling final, marking the state's first podium finish at any Khelo India event and boosting their medal tally significantly.

Updated: 24-05-2025 21:27 IST
Nagaland's women's sepak takraw team clinched a historic gold medal at the Khelo India Beach Games 2025, according to an official release on Saturday.

The triumph marked Nagaland's debut podium finish in Khelo India events. On Friday night, Nagaland outplayed Haryana 2-1 in a tense final at Ghoghla Beach, Diu.

The victory bolstered Nagaland's tally to five golds, three silvers, and five bronzes, placing them third in the medal standings. With key wins in pencak silat, Nagaland's strength in beach sports is on the rise.

