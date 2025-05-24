Nagaland's Women's Sepak Takraw Team Shines with Gold at Khelo India Beach Games

Nagaland's women's sepak takraw team clinched a historic gold medal at the Khelo India Beach Games 2025, according to an official release on Saturday.

The triumph marked Nagaland's debut podium finish in Khelo India events. On Friday night, Nagaland outplayed Haryana 2-1 in a tense final at Ghoghla Beach, Diu.

The victory bolstered Nagaland's tally to five golds, three silvers, and five bronzes, placing them third in the medal standings. With key wins in pencak silat, Nagaland's strength in beach sports is on the rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)