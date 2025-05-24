Left Menu

Shubman Gill: Young Captain to Lead India in Red-Ball Revolution

Shubman Gill's appointment as India's new red-ball captain denotes a youthful pivot in Indian cricket, marking his significant leadership challenge in the upcoming England Test series. Former coach Sanjay Bangar highlights the pivotal role this tour plays in shaping Gill's captaincy legacy and India's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 22:05 IST
Shubman Gill: Young Captain to Lead India in Red-Ball Revolution
Shubman Gill (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move towards embracing youth, Shubman Gill has been named the new captain of India's Test cricket team, marking a new era in the sport. This pivotal appointment comes as the team gears up for a challenging Test series against England, which will be a critical assessment of Gill's leadership abilities.

The series is gaining attention as both India and England undergo transitions, creating an opportune moment for India, according to former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar. Bangar emphasized that a successful series in England could solidify Gill's role as a leader and validate the recent team decisions.

At just 25 years old, Shubman Gill is ascending as one of the youngest and most promising leaders in Test cricket, after leading India in T20I and IPL formats. The upcoming series also features a robust squad, including figures like Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah, poised to support Gill in his leadership journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

