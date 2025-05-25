Left Menu

Karun Nair's Triumphant Return to India's Test Squad

Karun Nair rejoins the Indian Test cricket team after an eight-year hiatus. His consistent domestic performance, including scoring heavily in the Ranji and Vijay Hazare Trophies, earned him a spot in the squad for the England tour. Nair expressed pride and gratitude upon his return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-05-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 10:12 IST
Karun Nair's Triumphant Return to India's Test Squad
Karun Nair
  • Country:
  • India

Senior batter Karun Nair is back in the Indian Test team after eight long years, expressing pride and fortune at this opportunity. His consistent domestic performance, particularly over the last 12-16 months, paved the way for his return.

Nair, who last played for India in 2017, was named in the 18-member squad for the five-match Test series against England starting June 20. The decision followed his standout performances during the 2024-25 domestic season where he scored prolifically.

Speaking about his selection, a grateful Nair emphasized the importance of maintaining his processes and consistency. In a thrilling IPL match, his contribution to Delhi Capitals' morale-boosting victory further highlighted his readiness for the upcoming international challenge.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025