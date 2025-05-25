Karun Nair's Triumphant Return to India's Test Squad

Senior batter Karun Nair is back in the Indian Test team after eight long years, expressing pride and fortune at this opportunity. His consistent domestic performance, particularly over the last 12-16 months, paved the way for his return.

Nair, who last played for India in 2017, was named in the 18-member squad for the five-match Test series against England starting June 20. The decision followed his standout performances during the 2024-25 domestic season where he scored prolifically.

Speaking about his selection, a grateful Nair emphasized the importance of maintaining his processes and consistency. In a thrilling IPL match, his contribution to Delhi Capitals' morale-boosting victory further highlighted his readiness for the upcoming international challenge.