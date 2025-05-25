Left Menu

Xabi Alonso Takes Helm at Real Madrid

Xabi Alonso has been named the new manager of Real Madrid, signing a three-year contract. His appointment comes as Carlo Ancelotti steps down after leading his final match. Alonso's experience will be crucial as he transitions from player to manager, taking charge of one of football's most prestigious clubs.

Updated: 25-05-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 15:43 IST
Xabi Alonso Takes Helm at Real Madrid
Xabi Alonso has been appointed as the new manager of Real Madrid, the club confirmed on Sunday. The move sees Alonso sign a three-year contract to lead one of the world's most iconic football teams.

The former Liverpool and Bayern Munich player replaces Carlo Ancelotti, who coached his final match on Saturday, ending his second stint with the Spanish club. Ancelotti's departure marks the end of an era, giving Alonso the opportunity to bring fresh energy and perspective to the team.

Alonso's appointment is seen as a strategic move by Real Madrid, leveraging his deep understanding of the game and previous experiences on the field. The club and its supporters will be eager to see how his leadership style influences their performance in the coming seasons.

