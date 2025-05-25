Xabi Alonso Takes Helm at Real Madrid

Xabi Alonso has been appointed as the new manager of Real Madrid, the club confirmed on Sunday. The move sees Alonso sign a three-year contract to lead one of the world's most iconic football teams.

The former Liverpool and Bayern Munich player replaces Carlo Ancelotti, who coached his final match on Saturday, ending his second stint with the Spanish club. Ancelotti's departure marks the end of an era, giving Alonso the opportunity to bring fresh energy and perspective to the team.

Alonso's appointment is seen as a strategic move by Real Madrid, leveraging his deep understanding of the game and previous experiences on the field. The club and its supporters will be eager to see how his leadership style influences their performance in the coming seasons.

